International Goalkeeper Labels Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois as the Best in the World

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been in sparkling form this season. The Belgian has been one of the best in the world at his position for some time, but as he gets older, his performances appear to be even better.

The recent Champions League game against Liverpool is fresh in the minds of fans. Despite the 1-0 loss, Courtois made a string of incredible saves, preventing the scoreline from getting out of hand. The 33-year-old has been one of the club’s top performers in most of the games this season.

One goalkeeper is adamant that the Real Madrid player is the best in the world, with many agreeing with that.

Unai Simón Showers Thibaut Courtois with Praise

Athletic Club and Spanish No.1 goalkeeper Unai Simón spoke in an interview with AS while on international duty. He praised Thibaut Courtois, suggesting that at his current level, he is the best in his position.

"As long as Courtois maintains his current level, there's no doubt he's the best in the world. If Courtois can't reach a ball, none of us can. It's impossible to find anyone better than him." Unai Simón

This season has seen Courtois playing at a high level, arguably some of his best performances to date. It’s coming off a 2024-25 season where the Belgian was incredible between the posts, all while Los Blancos had a down year. If it weren’t for his heroics, it could have been a much worse season for the Madrid club.

Despite his performances, Courtois has just six clean sheets in 12 games in La Liga this season. If you just look at these stats, you might think that the 33-year-old is not having his best games. That makes it look worse when you see he is conceding just 1.75 shots per game this season, the lowest in the league. However, he is still making super crucial saves in games that are getting Real Madrid results.

The awards, including the Yashin Trophy, don’t state that he is the best in the world, but many players and fans believe he is. Courtois did win in 2022, and likely should have been in the top three the last few seasons, but the voting has always been pointed at for favoritism.

The way the 2025-26 season has started, he has a good chance of winning it for the second time. However, rightfully or wrongfully, it will all come down to trophies, which is not something he can individually control.

