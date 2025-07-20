When it comes to rivalries in soccer, you don't often see many players transferring to rival teams. Looking at the transfer history between Real Madrid and Barcelona, there are a few. However, it's been over 28 years since a player moved from Los Blancos to the Catalan side, with Luis Enrique being the last to do so in 1996.

Barca were potentially looking to end that gap, as they have reportedly made contact about the possibility of signing a Real Madrid forward. According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, the La Liga champions have spoken to intermediaries to explore a move for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The article states that the club has not directly contacted Real representatives, but have talked to representatives with connections at both clubs.

This is all while agreeing a deal to bring in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who will come in on loan with an option to buy at the end of the 2025-26 season.

🚨🔵🔴 BREAKING: Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, here we go! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Verbal agreement in principle between all parties involved with Barça planning for medical tests next days.



Loan deal with buy option, details being finalised today then Man Utd will authorize his travel to Spain. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Hp4sZNBCRv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2025

Rodrygo has been linked with a move away from the club, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and PSG all potential destinations. There are contradictory reports on whether the Brazilian will be sold, but if he is available, the club is likely to want in the region of $116 million (€100 million).

That figure is well beyond the reach of what Barcelona can afford, given their current financial situation. However, they could look at a loan move, but at the same time, Real Madrid would be reluctant to strengthen their rivals with a top player from the club.

