Two Real Madrid Players to Follow Thibaut Courtois in Singing New Contract Extensions (Report)

Real Madrid are working on tying down several players in the squad, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reportedly the first to sign a contract extension. Once the Belgian international signs, the expectation is that two more announcements will follow.

The Athletic's Mario Cortegana reported on July 19 that Courtois would sign a new deal, which saw a salary increase. His original deal was set to expire in 2026, but he will now be contracted to the club until 2027. Real Madrid have changed their policy around multiple-year contracts to players over 30 for the shot stopper.

Young center-back Raul Asencio and forward Brahim Diaz are the next on the list to sign extensions with the club. The latter is said to have already accepted, with the signing and announcement to follow, according to Fabrizio Romano. Asencio's deal is said to be until 2031, with Diaz also set to be a long term deal

🤍🔐 After Thibaut Courtois, Brahim Diaz will also put pen to paper and sign new contract at Real Madrid.



Both agreements are done and set to be formally sealed.



The next one will be Raúl Asencio, until June 2031. 🔜✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/wB5YruHgHy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2025

Courtois, who turned 33 in May, has been a vital member of the squad. New head coach Xabio Alonso was full of praise for the Belgian during the Club World Cup, having made some crucial saves in games to ensure wins for the Spanish team. That included the last-second save against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final to keep the score at 3-2.

Díaz and Asencio have worked themselves into important squad members under Carlo Ancelotti during last season and are expected to do the same for Alonso this coming season.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Javier Tebas Reveals the Reasons Real Madrid Should Not Moan About La Liga Opening Game Date

President of the CSD Backs Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to Host World Cup Final

Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Ceballos, Rudiger, Carvajal & More - July 19, 2025

Real Madrid Asking Price Too High For Player Expected to Leave This Summer (Report)