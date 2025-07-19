Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Ceballos, Rudiger, Carvajal & More - July 19, 2025

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to make another big splash signing, but to do that, they would need to sell several players this summer. Could a few experienced players be sold to fund a deal?

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / AOP.Press

Despite rumours, they are out of the race for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo; Arsenal are said to be preparing a $93 million (€80 million) offer for the Brazilian. The offer would be way below the club $116 million (€100 million) valuation, but the Premier League side looks to test the waters. - Caught Offside

Real Betis are said to have made contact regarding Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard who used to play for the club is said to want to stay in Madrid, with the club's valuation also too high for Betis. - AS

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed to a one-year extension with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian stopper, whose contract expires at the end of 2026, added a further year to his contract. - Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid are not ruling out the sale of center-back Antonio Rudiger. The experienced defender is reportedly being sought after by Saudi Pro League clubs, with Los Blancos open to cashing in if a suitable offer is received. The club are also considering the futures of veteran defenders David Alaba and Dani Carvajal - AS

Serie A side Como are looking to bring in another Real Madrid youngster with the same terms as Nico Paz. Center-back Jacobo Ramon is looking to join Cesc Fabregas' team, with Los Blancos having a buy-back option at 50% of his value. - Gianluca Di Marzio

