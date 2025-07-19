President of the CSD Backs Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to Host World Cup Final

The 2026 World Cup is set to be co-hosted by three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 2030 World Cup will also have three host countries, with neighboring Spain and Portugal sharing the duties with Morocco.

Five years away, and the essential things are starting to be discussed, especially regarding who will host the tournament final among the three teams.

The president of the CSD (Spanish Sports Council) has spoken about which stadium could host the final. He mentioned that Portugal did not want the final, and in his mind, Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu is a frontrunner (per Mundo Deportivo).

We're going to insist it has to be in Spain. It's true that one immediately thinks of Madrid and Real Madrid, because it's the capital and the best team in history, although Portugal has already said it doesn't want the final. Rodríguez Uribes

He also spoke about his desire for the 2030 World Cup to leave a positive social legacy in the country and the cities hosting games, and revealed what must happen for this to be a possibility.

We want it to be the first major, sustainable and inclusive World Cup, and for the message it projects to be one of an open society. Rodríguez Uribes

Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup, with Italy beating West Germany 3-1 in the final. That was hosted by the Santiago Bernabeu, which also hosted the 1964 European Championship final, which Spain won. The Bernabeu does not hold the largest capacity in Spain; that honor falls to Barcelona's Camp Nou. However, they are the most famous club in Spain, which will help their cause in hosting again.

