What Four Words Did Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Yell to the Rayo Vallecano Fans

It was consecutive games without a win for Real Madrid as they drew 0-0 to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. It came off the back of a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League. It now gives Xabi Alonso some things to think about as we enter the international break.

Los Blancos created some good chances, but overall, no player was at the level needed to beat a team the club has struggled against. Vinicius Jr. started the game well. Every time he picked up the ball, he had the defense worried, continuously running at them and looking to take on his man.

In the second half, the Brazilian went missing, revealing the Vini Jr. we are used to seeing. After a calm first half, his frustrations began to pour out, and that meant another confrontation with the Vallecano fans.

Vinicius Jr. Has Words with Rayo Vallecano Fans

In the second half of the game between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr. began to get frustrated. Alongside that, the words aimed at him from Los Franjirrojos fans also started to rub him the wrong way.

It's been a stadium that has always looked to wind up the 26-year-old, and it worked again. The 'Movistar+' cameras (h/t Mundo Deportivo) captured an interaction between Vini Jr. and the fans, with the Brazilian saying something in Spanish that translated to four words in English.

"Paid to see me." Vinicius Jr.

It was a reaction that the Vallecano fans wanted, as they whistled his every touch from the first minute. In the first half, the Brazilian did well to keep it all bottled up, but as the game went on without breaking the deadlock, that all came out.

Vini has mentioned those words to other fanbases, as his treatment from the opposing fans is always the same on the road. They know they can get a reaction from him, as he plays emotionally. Vinicius was also caught calling Vallecano player Álvaro García "terrible."

He will never change his personality, and Alonso will not want to. In this game, it did not go his way, but the fans' noise can sometimes motivate him to work his magic, as we have seen before. You will get incidents like the one we saw in this match, but the benefits can be fruitful for Real Madrid. However, we don't want to see fans go over the line with their remarks.

