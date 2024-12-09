Real Madrid Players Dominate The 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 With Jude Bellingham Receiving The Most Votes
The 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 was announced earlier today. It is the only global football award decided exclusively by professional footballers. Six Real Madrid players made the XI, dominating the voting.
Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr. made the team. Englishman Bellingham was the most voted-for player with 11,176 votes, selected by over half of the players who registered votes.
Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger Debutants in FIFPRO Men's World 11
Real Madrid defenders Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger debuted in the FIFPRO Men's World 11, which was established in 2005. They were part of a back three with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
Jude Bellingham was joined by former Real Madrid player Toni Kroos, who retired a Los Blancos player at the end of the 2023-24 season. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. were selected in a front three alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.
As mentioned, Jude Bellingham received the most votes from 28,322 voters coming from 70 countries. The Englishman was also nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Rudiger was the closest to missing out, 2,113 votes in front of Manchester City's Ruben Dias.
The players voting were asked to select the top three players from the following positions: goalkeeper, defense, midfield, and forward. Selected players must have played 30 games or more based on their performances from 21 August 2023 to 14 July 2024.
