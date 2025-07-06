Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Al-Nassr To Change Transfer Direction to Real Madrid Star

Cristiano Ronaldo is anticipating the new season with the Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr. The 40-year-old recently signed a contract extension, despite rumors that he would be moving on, potentially embarking on a Club World Cup adventure.

That was not the case, and he signed a lucrative two-year deal, keeping his contract until 2027. Ronaldo is yet to win a trophy in Saudi Arabia and looks to change that in the next two years.

IMAGO / Abdullah Ahmed

The Portuguese international is now said to be putting his opinion across on who the Knights of Najd should bring in via the transfer market. Despite reports of a bid for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, Ronaldo believes the team should prioritise Real Madrid's Rodrygo, according to Sky Sport.

Rodrygo started the first game under Xabi Alonso, but since then, he has made two substitute appearances in the four other games. The rumors suggest he will leave the club, with Arsenal heavily linked with his signature.

IMAGO / Sportimage

At 24, the Brazilian would likely feel he has much more to offer a top European team, playing Champions League football. However, the money Al-Nassr would likely offer would be mouth-watering. If Ronaldo does want a move to happen, then the Saudi club will likely back his judgment.

