Dani Ceballos to Stay at Real Madrid as Club Changes Stance on Departure
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos was a key contributor to the club's 3-2 Champions League win over Atalanta, a win that Los Blancos had to have. His performances, even before the game, have not gone unnoticed.
Today, Relevo reported that Real Madrid had closed the door on a departure. The club is pleased with Ceballos' recent performances and his patience over the last three years.
Dani Ceballos Ahead of Luka Modric in Pecking Order
The 28-year-old Spaniard has been with the club since 2017 when he transferred from Real Betis for around $19 million. During that time, he was on loan to Arsenal but is now starting to get consistent minutes for the first team.
Over the last several games, he has been ahead of Luka Modric in the starting XI, forming a partnership with Federico Valverde. Both Ceballos and Valverde are tough-tackling midfielders with great endurance, continuously in the faces of their opponents.
This has meant the club has changed its stance on Ceballos, who was a candidate to leave during the winter transfer window. However, Real Madrid has ruled out selling the midfield workhorse, seeing him as a crucial player in the team.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti signed Ceballos out in his post-match press conference after the Atalanta win, saying the midfield had a "spectacular' performance.
