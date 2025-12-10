Jose Mourinho Reveals If He Will Manage Real Madrid Again One Day

Between 2010 and 2013, football management icon Jose Mourinho oversaw a successful period in Real Madrid's history.

In his first year at the club, he won the Copa Del Rey, beating Pep Guardiola's Barcelona 1-0 in a final, which denied them a second treble in three years. In his second season, Los Blancos won La Liga as the first team to ever reach 100 points in the top five leagues.

His third season - true to form - was not as successful as the previous two, but Real Madrid still picked up some silverware with a win over Barcelona in the 2012 Supercopa de España, winning on away goals after the sides were tied 4-4 on aggregate over the two legs.

Although the 62-year-old was unable to deliver the UEFA Champions League, he laid the foundations for the forthcoming success in the competition. Before he took over, Real Madrid were often knocked out in the round of 16. With Mourinho, the club got to three consecutive semi-finals, being penalties away from the 2012 final.

It may have been a long time since he departed, but there is still an affection towards him. Many fans look back fondly on the devastating counter attacking football that was played with the likes of Angel di Maria, Mesut Ozil, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the attack.

There will be a reunion with Mourinho on the 28th of January, as Real Madrid travel to Portugal to face Benfica in the Champions League. It will be particularly special as - barring any sacking before that - he will reunite with his former player at Los Blancos, Xabi Alonso. The two previously faced each other when AS Roma played Bayer Leverkusen in the 22/23 Europa League semi-finals.

However, that game in January will be the only reunion between Real Madrid and the Portuguese manager. When speaking to Diario AS this week, he confirmed that he will not be the club's manager again in his career when asked if the door for a return was closed: "There's no need to close that door, it's already closed. The matter is settled, forget about it."

There is no doubt that the three-time Premier League winner is a legend of the game, but this is a good thing. Unfortunately, football has evolved since he was at the top of the game. If he were to come back to the club, it would end in tears and perhaps stain his legacy. It is better to just appreciate what he did for the club as it is.

