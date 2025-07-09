Real Madrid Legend Carlo Ancelotti Sentenced One Year in Prison for Tax Fraud

Real Madrid legend Carlo Ancelotti, currently in charge of Brazil's national team, has been sentenced to one year in prison for tax fraud. The Italian manager had two stints as Los Blancos boss, first between 2013 and 2015 and then between 2021 and 2025.

The alleged tax fraud charges are from his first stint in the Spanish capital, when he helped the team win the La Decima. Ancelotti reportedly concealed income from his image rights back in 2014. There was another accusation against him for tax offences in 2015, which the Italian has since been acquitted of.

Ancelotti, though, is unlikely to serve any time in jail, as Spanish rules don't consider any prison sentence below two years a serious offense. Ancelotti will also not need a defendant as a result. Ancelotti has been accused of not paying approximately $1.13 million in taxes.

BREAKING: Current manager of Brazil national team and former manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to one-year prison term for tax fraud





During his first stint, Ancelotti served as the manager of Real Madrid for two seasons, from 2013-14 to 2014-15. He helped Los Blancos win the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League in his first season. However, a trophyless second season saw the club part ways with Ancelotti, and Rafael Benitez was appointed as the new boss.

Ancelotti returned in 2021 and won two more UCL titles with the club. He left as Los Blancos' most successful manager ever, with 15 titles under his name. Ancelotti joined Brazil as their new manager, while Xabi Alonso has taken charge as the new Real Madrid boss.

