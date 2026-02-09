Endrick's Agent Reveals Next Steps After Lyon Loan Is Over

The one major winter transfer move for Real Madrid was sending teenage forward Endrick on loan. The Brazilian joined French side Lyon until the end of the season, looking to see more time on the field.

The 19-year-old has taken advantage of his opportunity, scoring five times in his six appearances for Les Gones. He has also started all six games, but was sent off in the game against Nantes, meaning a two-game suspension.

Despite that, he has been excellent for Lyon, and his performances are exactly why Los Blancos sent him out on loan. However, his form has meant interest from other clubs about signing the player after this season, while Lyon have asked about a longer loan deal. Endrick's agent has revealed what is next for his player.

Tiago Freitas confident on next move for Endrick

Endrick's agent, Tiago Freitas, spoke on Win Win (h/t MARCA), regarding what the next steps are after his loan move comes to an end on June 30.

Despite all of the interest from Premier League clubs and other teams, the future is clear for Endrick. He will return to Madrid after the loan and will be a big part of the future at the club.

"The decision has already been made: Endrick will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season. It’s just a loan. At the end of the season, Endrick will be a Real Madrid player again." Tiago Freitas

It's been tough for Endrick since his big-money move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 at the age of 18. It was always going to be hard to break into the squad, and his injury when Xabi Alonso took over made it more difficult to push into the starting lineup.

“When you arrive at a club where eight of the ten best players in the world are already there, it’s normal for an 18-year-old to have limited playing time. He didn’t do preseason, he didn’t go to the Club World Cup, and he was out for several months. At a club like Real Madrid, that penalizes you a lot."

His form at Lyon could see him push for a place in the Brazilian squad for the upcoming World Cup. Coach Carlo Ancelotti signed the teenager while he was Los Blancos' head coach, so he knows his capabilities. His form currently seems to be a positive for all three coaches for different reasons.

