Real Madrid Shortlist Bundesliga Player Who Is As Good As Gone This Summer

Real Madrid are still in a good position for trophies this season, despite being knocked out of the Copa del Rey and losing the Spanish Super Cup final. That being said, the squad is well off being a dominant force in Europe.

The first part of a rebuild happened last summer, now under a different head coach, it is set to continue after this current season. Several areas are reportedly set to be strengthened, including defensive positions.

Despite signing Dean Huijsen, Los Blancos are likely to sign another center-back. Several names have been mentioned, with a couple standing out at the top. One of those is Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, who could be an option after this season.

Nico Schlotterbeck reportedly set to leave this summer

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Journalist Jorge C Picon spoke on ElDesmarque about the center-back market for Real Madrid. He believes that Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck is on their list of players they are interested in adding to their squad.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger possibly leaving after this season, the club are set to be short at center-back. Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi are unavailable, so Los Blancos need to look elsewhere, with Schlotterbeck one of the possible targets.

The reports suggest the German international will leave after this current season, with Dortmund expecting it. He has just over 16 months left on his contract and is not expected to sign an extension. It could also mean Madrid gets him for much cheaper than his valuation.

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

The German is not the only option, with Los Blancos also reportedly changing their stance on Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. It was said they had ended their pursuit of the Frenchman, but that appears to have changed, with president Florentino Perez back interested in the 26-year-old.

There is a world where Real Madrid signs two center-backs. If Alaba and Rudiger do leave, they have just three senior players at the position. They have some talented academy players, but signing Konate on a free transfer would mean they could spend money on a second.

A right-back, central midfielder, and right-sided forward are also said to be on their plans. It's set to be a busy summer, and one that needs to be planned very well to make sure deals are done that are right for the squad. The question is, will it be Arbeloa who is in charge of coaching them?

The Latest Real Madrid News

Reports Regarding The Future Of Dani Carvajal Aren't Positive For Club Captain

Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Talks Carvajal's Status After Real Madrid's Win vs Valencia

Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights After Hard-Fought Victory

Real Madrid Transfer News: Chelsea Set Enzo Fernandez Fee, Romero, Huijsen, & More