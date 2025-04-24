Fabrizio Romano Gives Update on Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold And Dean Huijsen Stance
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid. He looks set to join the club as a free agent this summer, but an official confirmation is yet to come.
There is always speculation regarding the move, and Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah recently posted a photo alongside Alexander-Arnold, which added fuel to the fire. Fabrizio Romano, however, remains firm that it's only a matter of completing the formalities for the move to be finalized.
The Italian transfer expert said in his recent YouTube video:
The situation is still exactly the same between Trent, Liverpool, and Real Madrid. The deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is at the final stages, just waiting for the final stages. Just waiting to sign the contracts, just waiting for all the documents.- Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano further gave an update on Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, a hot commodity among Premier League clubs. Teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, and more have been linked with Huijsen. Romano added that Huijsen would love a move to Real Madrid but Los Blancos' stance remains unknown. He said:
Real Madrid will be one of the favorite options for the player. Spanish, opportunity to go to Madrid, but Real Madrid at the moment have still not made any decision on whether they want to sign a defender or not, how much they want to invest, it's still a slow process. We know there's the topic of the manager at Real Madrid.- Fabrizio Romano
Romano added that Huijsen can feel that Premier League clubs are really aggressively attacking the situation and trying to sign him at the moment.
