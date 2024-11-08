Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on ‘Top’ Real Madrid Target Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool Future
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Real Madrid. The Italian journalist has claimed that a January move to the Spanish capital is unlikey for the English full-back.
Rather, Alexander-Arnold is a top target for the summer transfer window. As for Liverpool, they are happy to keep Alexander-Arnold in the club and consider him a part of the side.
The Merseysiders are looking to renegotiate a contract with Alexander-Arnold. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said:
I am told that for January, Real Madrid internally feel that it is going to be almost mission impossible to sign Trent in the January transfer window. Trent is a name for the summer transfer window. That's the idea for Real Madrid, and he's always been considered a top, top, top target for the summer at Real Madrid.- Fabrizio Romano
He further added:
The only way to make it happen in January is if Liverpool tell them, 'okay, let's negotiate'. But Liverpool, at the moment, are absolutely not opening the doors to that. Liverpool are very happy with Trent as part of the squad. Liverpool are still discussing with Trent over a new deal, and Liverpool are still pushing to keep Trent at the club, to extend his contract, to find a way.- Fabrizio Romano
Real Madrid have Dani Carvajal at their disposal while Lucas Vazquez can also play as a right-back. Alexander-Arnold, though, has established himself as a top right-back in English and world football. Hence, his inclusion would be a massive addition to Los Blancos' ranks.
Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool career
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a part of Liverpool's first team since 2016 and has established himself as a stalwart for the club. He has so far made 324 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 83 assists. He is among the most creative full-backs in world football.
Alexander-Arnold has won the UEFA Champions Lague, the Premier League, the Club World Cup, and more at Merseyside. He has been a crucial piece of the teams that have accomplished the silverwares. A move to Real Madrid, though, could catapult Alexander-Arnold's career to a higher standard.
