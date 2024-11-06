Real Madrid Face Injury Crisis With Two Players Picking Up Injuries In Milan Defeat, One Out for A Month
The bad news keeps following Real Madrid, with more injuries for coach Carlo Ancelotti to deal with. Two Los Blancos midfielders picked up injuries in Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Milan; one player was ruled out for a month.
French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni had a scan this morning on his ankle and has been declared out for at least a month. Another midfielder, Federico Valverde, also picked up a knock, with his chances of playing against Osasuna on Saturday in doubt.
Injury Crisis for Important La Liga Game Against Osasuna
The injuries have come at a bad time for Carlo Ancelotti and pile up with the rest he has had to deal with.
The team will have to play without Tchouameni for potentially the next six games, including the Champions League game against Liverpool. Eduardo Camavinga is the likely replacement, but Rodrygo is back from injury and, after coming off the bench last night, could feature on Saturday in a different formation.
MORE: Aurélien Tchouaméni Jeered By Real Madrid Fans During UEFA Champions League Clash With AC Milan
Valverde was injured in the second half of the Milan game, taken off the field with lower back pain. Reports suggest he is doubtful about the final La Liga game before the international break, but he will likely feature.
If Valverde cannot play, he will join an ever-growing list of starting players Carlo Ancelotti can not use. The game on Saturday is vital. The team faces 5th-place Osasuna, and a win is the only option for staying on pace with rivals Barcelona. He may have to do it with several key players who are unavailable.
