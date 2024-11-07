Real Madrid Defender Antonio Rudiger Called Up to Germany Squad for Upcoming Nations League Games
Real Madrid will play one final game this Saturday before players depart for the International break. National teams are starting to announce their squads for upcoming World Cup Qualifiers, Friendlies, and other matches.
Germany announced their 23-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games today. Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger was part of head coach Julian Nagelsmann's squad.
Antonio Rudiger to Help Germany to Top Spot in Nations League Group
Antonio Rudiger has been an ever-present in the German starting XI for the last several years. He has reached 76 caps for the national side and, at 31, still has time to get the century mark.
He will likely partner Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah at the back in two vital games for the Germans. Another Leverkusen player and reported Real Madrid target, Florian Wirtz, is also in the squad.
Germany will face Bosnia, Herzegovina (H), and Hungary (A) in Group C of the UEFA Nations League. Die Mannschaft is top with ten points, two ahead of second-place Netherlands. These are the final two games of the league stage.
Rudiger has yet to win a major trophy with his national side, and topping the group would set up a semi-final place in the tournament. Winning both games will guarantee a semi-final place, which will be played along with the final in June 2025.
