Claude Makelele Reveals His Advice to Antonio Rudiger Before Real Madrid Move
Antonio Rudiger is one of the most important Real Madrid players at the moment. The Germany international joined the club on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2022.
He has so far made 143 appearances for Los Blancos, including 41 this season. Rudiger is one of the first names on the team sheet under Carlo Ancelotti.
For the Madrid giants, the central defender has already won eight trophies. The UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, two UEFA Super Cup titles, and one La Liga are among his most notable winnings.
Claude Makelele has now revealed that Rudiger took advice from him before his 2022 move. Clubs like PSG, Bayern Munich, and more were interested in taking him as a free agent. However, Makelele, who played 145 matches for Real Madrid, advised him to join Los Blancos over any other club.
In a recent chat with FreeFoot, Makelele said:
Look at him now at Real Madrid. The first thing he did when he got the chance at Real Madrid was come to me and say: ‘What do you think?’ I told him, run, this is your chance. He had offers from Bayern, PSG... but I said: ‘Do you want to win titles? You’ve already won some, you have everything, but do you really want to become a player at that level? Then go there, rub shoulders with the great players and you’ll understand what it means. I’m happy for him,- Claude Makelele
Antonio Rudiger is not only a great defender but also a leader on the pitch. Apart from that, his humorous persona rarely fails to amuse fans. Los Blancos certainly hit the jackpot by getting a player of his quality for free. The 32-year-old has a contract with the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.
