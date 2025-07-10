Fabrizio Romano Reveals When Real Madrid Will Meet With Rodrygo To Decide His Future

The biggest transfer saga involving Real Madrid right now actually concerns an outgoing rather than a big-money signing, and it is the complicated future of Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazilian winger has not managed to become as central to Real Madrid's attacking plans as he may have liked by this stage of his career, and it is no secret that he is open to a move should the right opportunity come along.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that a meeting will take place next week at Real Madrid to discuss the next steps for Rodrygo, as the club is willing to let him go.

🚨⚪️ Direct meeting for Rodrygo’s future will take place next week as Real Madrid are open to letting him leave.



Real will leave the final decision to the Brazilian.



Rodrygo won’t join Al Nassr, never a topic or even a negotiation despite reports. Full focus on Europe. 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/PAKDMvH91T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2025

The final decision is being left to the player, meaning he is not being forced out of the club. That being said, the club is also not planning to stand in his way to keep him.

Whilst there have been recent reports linking Rodrygo with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, where he would join up with Cristiano Ronaldo, Romano claims that there is no truth to this and it has never been an option for the 24-year-old.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The biggest club to be credibly linked with a move for Rodrygo so far this summer is Arsenal, with the Premier League side attempting to decide if such a serious financial outlay for one player could be what's needed to finally win the title again.

