Fabrizio Romano Drops Fresh Update On Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold's Potential Move To Real Madrid
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped a fresh update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's rumored move to Real Madrid.
The Liverpool superstar is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to pen an extension with the Reds.
Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos as the Madrid giants are expected to bolster their defense before the start of next season.
MORE: Real Madrid's 10 Most Expensive Signings Ever
Romano has claimed on his YouTube channel that the full-back remains completely focused on Liverpool until the end of the season. However, he noted that Real Madrid have been interested in the player since March but nothing has been agreed between the parties yet. The renowned journalist said:
Real Madrid want Trent. Real Madrid are working on a deal for Trent. Real Madrid will push to sign Trent. Real Madrid are there since March. Not today, not yesterday, not one month ago – March.- Fabrizio Romano
Romano added:
He’s a top target for Real Madrid, but what I can tell you at the moment is that nothing is agreed. Nothing is done. Nothing has been communicated, so Liverpool are still in the mix, still talking to the player, waiting to see how this conversation will go on Liverpool’s side and Real Madrid’s side.- Fabrizio Romano
Dani Carvajal is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury. Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to use Lucas Vazquez and even Fede Valverde as a right-back this season.
Los Merengues are looking for a long-term solution with Carvajal also approaching his mid-30s. Alexander-Arnold, one of the best in the world in his position, could turn out to be a perfect fit.
