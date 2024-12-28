Jude Bellingham Wins Real Madrid Player of the Month for December
Jude Bellingham has won Real Madrid's Player of the Month award for December. The English midfielder enjoyed a stellar month to close off 2024.
Bellingham endured a slow start to his 2024-25 season after an exceptional first campaign in the Spanish capital.
The superstar midfielder, however, has recovered his form. He enjoyed a productive month during December and ended up scoring four goals and providing two assists.
Bellingham has been duly awarded the Los Blancos Player of the Month award for his performances.
So far this season, Bellingham has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances. He has already lifted two trophies with Los Blancos, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.
The Intercontinental Cup triumph came in earlier this month as Real Madrid beat Pachuca 3-0 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Riding on Bellingham's form, Real Madrid have managed to close the gap on the La Liga table top. They now have 40 points from 18 matches, one lesser than league leaders Atletico Madrid.
WATCH: Every Real Madrid Goal In December 2024
Los Merengues beat Sevilla 4-2 in their final game of the year 2024. They are set to return to action on January 3, against Valencia at the Mestalla.
Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, took home two more individual awards in the recent Globe Soccer Awards. He won the best midfielder award as well as the Maradona award.
Vinicius Jr won the best forward and best player awards on the same ceremony. Carlo Ancelotti won the best manager award and Florentino Perez won the best president award.
Thibaut Courtois picked up the career award while Real Madrid were adjudged as the best club.
