Jude Bellingham Wins Real Madrid Player of the Month for December

Real Madrid dominated Globe Soccer Awards ✨



Best Player: Vinicius

Best Forward: Vinicius

Best Midfielder: Jude Bellingham

Maradona award: Jude Bellingham

Best Club: Real Madrid

Best President: Florentino Perez

Best Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Career Award: Thibaut Courtois pic.twitter.com/9WcUX3Duy9