Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Told The Directors He Wants Real Madrid Move
The saga surrounding Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold continues, with speculation about whether he will sign a new contract or leave for Real Madrid after the 2024-25 season.
Today, Marca reported that the English international has told the Liverpool directors that he wants to join Real Madrid in the summer. His contract expires after the current season.
There are still several months to go before the end of the season, so Liverpool will hold some hope that they can force a U-turn on his decision. However, reports suggest he favors heading to the current Spanish champions.
Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Huge Ambitions In Soccer
A hometown kid, Trent Alexander-Arnold grew up through the academy and has won everything with the club. At 26, he wants to achieve even more on the pitch.
Alexander-Arnold has talked about winning the Ballon d'Or, wanting to be the first full-back to do so. The talk is that to do that, the perfect destination for achieving his goal would be a team like Real Madrid.
Winning multiple Champions Leagues with different clubs and adding domestic trophies in another country will cement his legacy in further.
It also helps that he would embark on further success with his close friend and England teammate Jude Bellingham. The fact that he is at the club is a big reason for a potential move. Alexander-Arnold will likely not speak on the matter until the season ends to show respect for his current club.
