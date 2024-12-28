Real Madrid Transfer News: Dani Olmo, Achraf Hakimi, Aurelien Tchouameni & More - December 28, 2024
Real Madrid is being linked with a move for a Barcelona player; a move between the two clubs hasn't happened since 2000.
Defenders are again on Real Madrid's agenda in the latest transfer rumors. Is midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni a possible departure for Liverpool?
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
- Real Madrid is looking for a center-back with the same skills as current center-back Eder Militao. Their ideal targets would be Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol and Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven. - Revelo
- Los Blancos will not pursue the signing of PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi. The former Real Madrid player is good friends with Kylian Mbappe, but the club is confident that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be their next signing at right-back. - Fichajes
- Back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will consider offers from other clubs but is happy at Real Madrid after signing a new contract. He hopes to replace Thibaut Courtois when he decides to retire or move on. - AS Diario
- Liverpool are still showing interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. They hope to work out a deal in January to bring him to the club in the summer. The French midfielder has a $83 million price tag. - Fichajes
- Real Madrid has been mentioned regarding Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo. The Spanish midfielder signed this past summer, but due to breaching La Liga's annual spending cap, they have rejected an extension of his contract until the end of the season. - Marca
