Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Pleased With Los Blancos' Performance
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti felt his side put in "a good performance from start to finish" away at Leganes today.
Los Blancos overcame Leganes 3-0, with Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham all scoring for the visitors. As a result of that victory, Real Madrid has now closed the gap between themselves and league leaders Barcelona to four points.
WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid: La Liga Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe And Jude Bellingham Score In Win
During his post-match press conference, Ancelotti praised his side's positive performance at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
"It was a good performance from start to finish. The team was solid and focused. We changed the position of the two forwards a bit: Mbappe on the outside and Vini Jr. on the inside. They did well. Vini Jr. set him up to open the scoring. The positive feelings we had against Osasuna were backed up today. We are much more compact and focused. Things are going well."- Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti made several changes to his side ahead of kick-off, with Arda Guler, Dani Cellabos, Raul Asencio, and Thibaut Courtois all coming into the team. Due to a number of injuries, he played Valverde at right back. The Italian boss also started with Vinicius Jr and Mbappe playing up front.
READ THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 3-0 Victory Over Leganes
Ancelotti commented on Mbappe's overall performance during his post-match presser. The Frenchman, who is reportedly unhappy about playing as a central forward for Los Blancos, scored for the first time since netting against Celta Vigo on October 19.
"He's more used to playing on the left. Playing on the outside is more tiring than through the middle. Vini Jr. returned from international duty on Thursday and Mbappé was fresher than Vini Jr. He scored a goal with a fantastic assist from Vini Jr. They're both improving bit by bit."- Carlo Ancelotti
Recommended
Real Madrid vs Leganes: Los Blancos Record 3-0 Win in Derby, Cut Into Barcelona's Lead at the Top of La Liga
Real Madrid Wear Special Shirts Against Leganes To Show Support For Injured Eder Militao
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Facing $50k Lawsuit From Cosmetic Doctor [Report]