How Real Madrid's Move For PSG Defender Is Linked To Barcelona's Balde (Report)
Real Madrid could be in the market for a new left-back this summer, but any pursuit of the club's top target is expected to be linked to Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.
The player that Real Madrid would like to sign is Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes, who has flourished this season under Luis Enrique.
A report from Real Madrid Confidencial has suggested that in order for Real Madrid to sign Nuno Mendes, Barcelona will need to sanction a move for Balde to join PSG.
Balde has been linked with PSG because Les Parisiens are looking to add more depth to the squad at left-back. Whilst they currently have no intention of selling Mendes, they would be much more open to offers from Real Madrid if they have signed Balde from Barcelona.
Balde seems to have a secure future at Barcelona, but the financial situation for the Blaugrana means that they will listen to notable offers for almost any player in the squad.
Real Madrid signing Mendes looks to be a very audacious move at this stage given he recently signed a new deal, but the pull of Los Blancos has been underestimated in the past.
