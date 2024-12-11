Jose Mourinho Wants Ex-Barcelona Target To Join Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho wants to see Nico Williams join Real Madrid.
Williams, who shone for Spain during Euro 2024, has been in amazing form for Athletic Club in recent seasons. His impressive performances saw him get heavily linked with Barcelona last summer. Mourinho has now talked highly about the Spanish speedster.
Mourinho lauded Williams' abilities and even claimed that he prefers the Athletic Club man over Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal. The Fenerbahce boss dismissed the chances of a Turkish club signing Williams. However, Mourinho wants to see Williams at Real Madrid.
He told COPE:
Nico is wonderful. At the last Euros, everyone was talking about Yamal, Yamal, Yamal… who is obviously another fantastic young player. But personally, I prefer Nico; he is a fantastic footballer. One cannot think that a Turkish club could sign him; I hope he ends up at Real Madrid.- Jose Mourinho
The Portuguese manager, who spent three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, added that he remains a Los Blancos fan:
I am very much a Real Madrid fan; they have the best coach in the world, my friend Carlo. In the future, it will be up to the club to decide whether they prefer a young coach like Xabi Alonso or someone with experience like Ancelotti- Jose Mourinho
Mourinho also name dropped the likes of Raul Alvaro Arbeloa, and others as potential coach options in the future. Xabi Alonso has been rumored to become the future replacement of Carlo Ancelotti, but nothing is confirmed yet.
