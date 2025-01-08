Real Madrid CF ON SI

Liverpool Drop Trent Alexander-Arnold For EFL Cup Semi-Final Amid Real Madrid Links

Liverpool have dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold for the EFL Cup semi-finals amid Real Madrid transfer links.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Liverpool have dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold from their Carabao Cup semi-final starting XI while the defender is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Reds play Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals with the first leg taking place in North London. Alexander-Arnold, though, hasn't made the starting eleven, with Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah (replaced by Wataru Endo), and Conor Bradley starting as the back four for Arne Slot's team.

Alexander-Arnold had a horrific display in Liverpool's previous game against Manchester United. The Premier League showdown at Anfield ended in a 2-2 draw.

The England international has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid. His contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season.

Los Blancos made a bid to sign the full-back in January, which was turned down. However, they are keen on wrapping up his signature in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world. WIth Dani Carvajal aging, he could prove to be a long-term successor for the Spaniard.

Arne Slot, however, has indicated that Alexander-Arnold getting dropped had nothing to do with the Real Madrid speculations. The Dutch manager claimed that the 26-year-old was overused due to Bradley's injury.

Now that Bradley is back, he could have more minutes as well. Slot told Sky Sports ahead of the game:

It’s mostly to do with Trent playing so many minutes because Conor Bradley was injured. Now it’s a good thing we have Conor back who needs his minutes as well.

Arne Slot

Trent Alexander-Arnold could come on as a substitute during Tottenham vs Liverpool, as he'll be available on the bench.

Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

