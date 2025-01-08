Liverpool Drop Trent Alexander-Arnold For EFL Cup Semi-Final Amid Real Madrid Links
Liverpool have dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold from their Carabao Cup semi-final starting XI while the defender is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.
The Reds play Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals with the first leg taking place in North London. Alexander-Arnold, though, hasn't made the starting eleven, with Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah (replaced by Wataru Endo), and Conor Bradley starting as the back four for Arne Slot's team.
Alexander-Arnold had a horrific display in Liverpool's previous game against Manchester United. The Premier League showdown at Anfield ended in a 2-2 draw.
The England international has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid. His contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season.
Los Blancos made a bid to sign the full-back in January, which was turned down. However, they are keen on wrapping up his signature in the summer.
Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world. WIth Dani Carvajal aging, he could prove to be a long-term successor for the Spaniard.
Arne Slot, however, has indicated that Alexander-Arnold getting dropped had nothing to do with the Real Madrid speculations. The Dutch manager claimed that the 26-year-old was overused due to Bradley's injury.
Now that Bradley is back, he could have more minutes as well. Slot told Sky Sports ahead of the game:
It’s mostly to do with Trent playing so many minutes because Conor Bradley was injured. Now it’s a good thing we have Conor back who needs his minutes as well.- Arne Slot
Trent Alexander-Arnold could come on as a substitute during Tottenham vs Liverpool, as he'll be available on the bench.
