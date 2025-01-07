Former Liverpool Star Claims Trent Alexander-Arnold Would Reject Real Madrid Under One Condition
Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has identified how Liverpool could potentially stop Trent Alexander-Arnold from joining Real Madrid.
Alexander-Arnold is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and the defender's contract with the Reds is up in the summer. Los Blancos made a January bid for the player, which was turned down. so now the La Liga giants are looking to sign the full-back on a free summer transfer.
Johnson, though, reckons that Alexander-Arnold would pick the Reds if their contract offer is on terms with what Los Merengues have to offer. Speaking to Liverpool.com, the former full-back said:
He hasn’t got a contract, so he’s going to need to play football somewhere. Also, whether he has a contract or not, Madrid have a big pull. A lot of players would love to play for Madrid. Obviously, he’s already at a huge club, but he’s already won everything there is to win, so you can kind of understand why [his contract situation] gets attention. But I’m sure if the deals were equal, he’d probably pick Liverpool.- Glen Johnson
Alexander-Arnold has been a key player for Liverpool since making his debut in 2016. He has won multiple trophies with the Reds, including major titles like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.
In 334 appearances for the club so far, he has scored 20 goals and provided 85 assists. However, Real Madrid are looking for a long-term right-back signing.
26-year-old Alexander-Arnold fits that criteria perfectly. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a massive swoop for the Madrid giants.
