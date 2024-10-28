Liverpool Legend Gives Opinion On Trent Alexander-Arnold To Real Madrid Transfer Rumors
Rumors of Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid after the 2024-25 season continue to be a hot topic. The Liverpool defender is in the last year of his contract with his boyhood club, and as long as a new contract has not been signed, those rumors will continue.
In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold was asked if he would rather win the Ballon d'Or or a trophy with his national team, England. The answer shocked former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who believes it could indicate Trent's future.
Jamie Carragher Believes TAA is Heading to Real Madrid
When Trent Alexander-Arnold chose to win the Ballon d'Or over a trophy while playing for England, ex-Liverpool player Jamie Carragher felt the decision was bizarre but believed the response could mean the attacking right-back was looking at moving to Real Madrid.
Carragher, also part of the CBS Champions League Studio team, spoke on Sky Sports after the Arsenal-Liverpool game. In response to Trent's Ballon d'Or answer, Carragher claimed he couldn't win the Ballon d'Or as a right-back for Liverpool and that Barcelona or Real Madrid players usually win the top individual prize in soccer.
Carragher called Alexander-Arnold a 'unique' fullback and admired his aspirations to be the best wherever his career leads him. Pointing to the contract situation, he also believes the longer Trent does not sign a new contract, the more likely he will join Real Madrid.
If Alexander-Arnold were to join Los Blancos after this current season, he would be the third Englishman in history to do so, following Steve McManaman and Michael Owen, who had very different careers in Spain. If Trent does move to Real Madrid, could he make history and become the first fullback to win the Ballon d'Or? It would be a challenging accomplishment, but he has the confidence to do so and would be in the right place.
The Latest News About Real Madrid
Real Madrid Keeping Tabs On Liverpool And England Star Who Is Yet to Sign New Contract
Carlo Ancelotti Makes Bold Vinicius Junior Claim After Champions League Heroics For Real Madrid
When Is The Ballon d'Or 2024? Start Time, Date, How To Watch & More