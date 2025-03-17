Liverpool-Linked Bundesliga Star Favors Premier League Move Over Real Madrid
Planning is well underway for the summer transfer window at Real Madrid, but any player that Real Madrid wants to sign is likely to have interest from the Premier League as well.
That is the case for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who is likely to be leaving the Bundesliga champions in the summer for one of Europe's elite clubs.
There is a $44 million release clause in the Dutchman's contract which means the top sides on the continent can easily afford him, so the real task for Real Madrid is to convince him of their project compared to someone else's.
The Premier League side showing the most interest in Frimpong is Liverpool, with Caught Offsidereporting that The Reds view Frimpong as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract this summer. The report also claims that Frimpong favors the idea of the Premier League over anywhere else.
An added complication is that Real Madrid views Alexander-Arnold as their primary right-back target, but if he stays at Liverpool or goes elsewhere, attention will turn to Frimpong.
Manchester City has shown serious interest in bringing Frimpong back to the club where he played as a youngster, whilst Barcelona is not out of the frame either.
