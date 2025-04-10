Liverpool Player's Agent Says Client Would 'Love To Play' For Real Madrid
The agent of a Liverpool midfielder has said that his client would love to play for Real Madrid in the future but admitted that a transfer would be hard to arrange right now.
During an interview with MARCA, Jose Rodriguez, agent of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, spoke very candidly about his client's future and the moves that led him to Liverpool.
Rodriguez first explained that Barcelona attempted to sign Gravenberch when he was just 16 years old, but the player's father wanted him to stay at Ajax and continue to develop in a more familiar environment.
When Ryan was 16, Barça called us. They wanted to sign him, but his father and I prioritized his development. At Ajax, he was able to develop in a way that he possibly wouldn't have at Barça.- Jose Rodriguez
Once he had begun to flourish at Ajax, Gravenberch made the step up to join Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
His development stalled somewhat in Germany and the Bavarians chose to cash in on the midfielder. He left for Liverpool as part of a reported $44m (€40m) deal, and he has started to shine under Arne Slot's guidance.
There have been no credible links between Real Madrid and Gravenberch recently, but Rodriguez admitted that he would be good enough to play for Real Madrid and would also be excited to do so.
He's good enough for Real Madrid. We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money. I know they've had their eye on him, but now it's impossible.- Jose Rodriguez
Whilst Real Madrid is not expected to make a move for Gravenberch, Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move to the Premier League which would leave Los Blancos searching for a new midfielder.
