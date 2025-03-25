Latest Update On Real Madrid Starter's Injury Whilst On International Duty
Injuries have been a constant concern recently for Real Madrid, so it was about time that Carlo Ancelotti received some positive news from the medical room.
The defence is where the majority of the issues have been this season and last, but there was a spike of serious concern about goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during his involvement with Belgium last week.
Courtois was not involved against Ukraine in the second leg of Belgium's UEFA Nations League playoff tie, meaning he missed another chance to be on the pitch at the same time as Real Madrid's second goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin who started for Ukraine.
He played 90 minutes in the first leg but was ruled out of the second as a precaution, but COPE has since reported that despite having a slight muscle strain, he should be fit to face Leganes in La Liga at the weekend.
Should Courtois not recover as quickly as this report suggests, then Lunin will be in goal against Leganes.
With a Champions League away match against Arsenal coming up fast, Ancelotti may need to think about where he wants to risk the fitness of his best players. After Leganes, there is the Copa del Rey semi-final, a La Liga game against Valencia, and then Real Madrid heads to London.
