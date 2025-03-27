Premier League Star's Desire To Join Real Madrid A Major Factor In Los Blancos Pursuit
There are few players in the world that would turn down the opportunity to join Real Madrid, as has been shown by Trent Alexander-Arnold this week.
For some players, it is what you actively work towards, and that seems to be the case for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.
The Spanish international has excelled during his first season in the Premier League having joined from Juventus for $16.3m in the summer. He had spent the last six months of the previous season on loan at AS Roma, but the Giallorossi failed to get a permanent deal over the line.
Juventus was intent on creating profit from academy players to help fund the first team and allowed the sale of Huijsen, and now Bournemouth is set to spin a major profit.
According to Relevo, Real Madrid was not initially planning on buying a central defender in the summer. The emergence of Raul Asencio and the eventual return to fitness of Joan Martínez was going to be enough depth for the defence.
That plan changed when it became clear that Huijsen has an overwhelming desire to join Real Madrid this summer. It is clear to Los Blancos that he is capable of playing a role in the Spanish capital, so there is little point in letting the opportunity pass with other Premier League teams also interested.
Ironically, Huijsen almost joined Real Madrid in the past. Whilst at Malaga's youth academy, he visited Valdebebas with his father to plan a transfer. With the deal close, an irresistible offer came from Juventus, and he chose to move to Italy. Therefore, Huijsen may feel he has unfinished business with Real Madrid.
