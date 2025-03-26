The Amount Kylian Mbappe Rejected To Leave PSG for Real Madrid Revealed
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has had an up-and-down first season in the Spanish capital. After a fast start, he had a bad few months, scoring just one goal in eight games.
He has since started to find his form again, reaching 31 goals in all competitions. When he signed for Los Blancos at the start of the season, Capology reported that he was set to make about $77 million annually in wages and bonuses.
That would be on top of his reported $107 million signing bonus. However, L'Equipe has revealed that he would have earned much more had he started one more season with PSG.
The Frenchman could have earned $270 million if he had stayed with the Parisians for the 2024/25 season. He would have received a $75 million annual salary and a whopping $195 million in bonuses.
Mbappe is involved in a legal battle with his former club over some of that bonus amount. The 26-year-old believes he is owed nearly a third of the amount. However, PSG believe he forfeited the chance to earn the money when he decided to leave for Spain.
The amount he passed up on earning in Paris shows his desire to join the world's greatest soccer club. He could be rewarded with Los Blancos still in with a chance of four trophies this season.
