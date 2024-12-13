Real Madrid, Arsenal, And Chelsea Vying for Brazilian Wonderkid’s Signature [Report]
According to GOAL Brazil, Real Madrid are interested in signing Palmeiras youngster Vitor Reis. Reis, who plays as a defender, is also attracting the interest of other top European clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Inter Milan.
The prodigious talent is one of the top prospects in Brazilian football and Los Blancos' interest in the player is long-standing with Real Madrid reportedly making an inquiry in the middle of the year.
Palmeiras' stance, though, remains the same, as they're not looking to sell Reis in January. The club believe Reis still has room to grow and improve and play a part in the team. Hence, an imminent transfer for him might not be on the cards.
Reis has so far made 22 appearances for Palmeiras' senior team and has scored twice for the Brazilian club. He has a contract with Palmeiras until the end of the 2027-28 season. Reis has an estimated market value of 14 million Euros (just under $15 million), as per Transfermarkt.
Real Madrid have recently worked actively in recruiting Brazilian youngsters. Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick, and more have joined the team in a same manner.
Reis could be the next in line as Los Merengues look keen to bolster their defensive ranks. The likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba, and more have suffered injuries in recent times and Aurelien Tchouameni has often been forced to play as a centre-back.
Real Madrid have also promoted Raul Asencio from Castilla to the first team and the Spaniard has been impressive. Carlo Ancelotti could soon have another top young defender at his disposal in Reis.
