Real Madrid Asking Price Too High For Player Expected to Leave This Summer (Report)

Real Madrid may have to bring the price down if they want to sell midfielder Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard is one of several players who could be sold this summer to recoup some of the money already spent, and perhaps to bring in another big signing.

According to AS, Los Blancos have put a $23 million (€20 million) price tag on Ceballos, who beleive that is a fair price. However, they may need to lower that amount, as his former club, Real Betis, is not willing to pay the requested fee.

The 27-year-old played in the Betis academy before making over 100 appearances. He joined Real Madrid in 2017 and has made 192 appearances to date. Additionally, he spent an extended loan period with Premier League side Arsenal, where he played in 77 games, winning the FA Cup.

Last season, he was an important player under former head coach Carlo Ancelotti, playing in 45 games. New coach Xabi Alonso looks to have different plans with his midfield, with Arda Guler moving into a central position.

Luka Modric has departed, which means one less midfielder. However, Real continues to be linked with adding another central midfielder, players such as Manchester City's Rodri and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister. Alonso seems keen to bring in a holding midfielder, and to fund that, sales need to happen at the club.

Ceballos is one of several players who appear to be on the verge of leaving. He has mentioned that he would love to return to Real Betis in the future, so there would be no issue with personal terms, but Ceballos reportedly wants to stay in Madrid. With Jude Bellingham's injury, Alonso could keep hold of him until January for cover.

