Real Madrid Close to Finalizing Deal for Talented Benfica Defender
Real Madrid's busy start to the summer transfer window is continuing with an agreement almost being struck for Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras.
Negotiations to bring the Spaniard back to Real Madrid have been ongoing for weeks but MARCA now reports that the left-back could be playing for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup. Benfica are also in the competition and would have liked to have kept the left-back until after.
Real Madrid has been attempting to pay a lower amount than the release clause in Carreras' contract, but Benfica has remained strong and Real Madrid will pay the full amount.
Carreras expected the deal to be finalized last week, which would have meant not returning to Benfica training. The rigidity of Benfica in negotiations meant that the 22-year-old had to report for duty in Lisbon.
Carreras spent three years in the youth ranks at Real Madrid before he was signed by Manchester United. Having developed further in England with a loan spell at Preston North End, he also had loan spells at Granada and Benfica before joining the latter permanently.
The full financial details of Real Madrid's deal for Carreras won't be known until Benfica announces the sale.
