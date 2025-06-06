Real Madrid Close to Signing Argentine Talent as Contract Details Reported
Real Madrid are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal for Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old would be the third signing of the transfer window for new head coach Xabi Alonso.
According to Florian Plettenberg and other media outlets, Los Blancos are on the verge of announcing the signing. The player and the club have agreed on personal terms with PSG, who were looking like the likely destination just a few days ago, having been informed of the situation.
Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has reported that Mastantuono will sign a six-year deal with Real Madrid, set to expire on June 2, 2031. It is also said that the teenage midfielder will first participate in the FIFA Club World Cup with his current team, River Plate, before joining the Spanish side after the tournament.
There is a possibility they could face each other in the knockout stages if both qualify from the group stages. They would also need to win their Round of 16 game.
Mastantuono made his first senior appearance for Argentina during their 1-0 win over Chile in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. He came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute to replace Thiago Almada.
Real Madrid looked to have stepped out of the race, leaving PSG to sign the teenager. However, Xabi Alonso is said to have stepped in and indicated his desire to bring him to the club. Despite his age, he should join the senior club for the 2025-26 season.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Former Real Madrid Player Iván Helguera Reveals Who Forced Him Out of the Club
Real Madrid Transfer News: Vlahovic, Budimir, Firmino & More - June 5, 2025
Bundesliga Star Has Humorous Answer Regarding Xabi Alonso Signing Him for Real Madrid
Three Real Madrid Players the Best at Their Position in the Latest ESPN FC 100