Real Madrid Complete Signing of Franco Mastantuono as Date He Will Join Revealed

Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid have made their third signing, securing the services of young Argentine talent Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old has consistently been linked with a move to Spain, and a deal has finally been agreed upon, according to multiple sources.

It is reported that Real Madrid have activated Mastantuono's release clause, reportedly worth $51 million (€45 million). However, he will not join the club until August 14, on his 18th birthday. This is due to FIFA regulations, which means he cannot join until he turns 18, just like Endrick last season.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Franco Mastantuono joins Real Madrid from River Plate, 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐝 🤍🇦🇷



$45m release clause paid in installments, six year deal for Mastantuono who turned down several proposals…



…as his absolute 𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎 was Real Madrid. 💭 pic.twitter.com/cQaKtWUTht — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2025

He will now compete in the Club World Cup for Los Millonarios and maybe come up against his future club if they qualify for the knockout stages.

Mastantuono is reported to have signed a six-year contract, effective until June 2031, the club announced on their official site. Real Madrid are also said to be paying the transfer fee in instalments, which needs to be paid by the end of the year.

Los Blancos looked set to be out of the race for the talented midfielder, with PSG stepping in and looking to secure a deal. However, Alonso is said to have wanted him as a new signing, prompting Real Madrid to go back in and beat the Champions League champions to his signature.

