The Reason Why Real Madrid Can't Sign Nico Williams This Summer [Report]

The summer transfer window opens in a few days and one transfer saga that will be ongoing is Nico Williams’ future. After an impressive 2024 UEFA Euro showing, many assumed he’d leave Athletic Club, but despite the rumors, he stayed.

Now, another summer window has come, and the question is: Will Williams leave? Rumors are ongoing, and with Real Madrid adding more young and Spanish talent, could they decide to enter the mix for the talented winger?

MORE: Thomas Tuchel Heavily Criticizes Jude Bellingham After Recent England Defeat

IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

On Thursday, Bernabeu Digital confirmed the player’s position from the beginning, and it was clear he didn’t intend to sign with Real Madrid, mainly due to sporting reasons and concerns over playing time.

That said, the report does mention that a strong offer—especially one that made him feel essential to the team and was financially appealing—might have changed things.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Still, his main goal was reportedly to stay at Athletic Club for at least one more season as the club will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, so a quality performance in that competition could lead to even more suitors or have clubs validate their interest in him.

It will be interesting to see if Rodrygo stays or goes and whether Kylian Mbappé works out for Real Madrid as a No. 9. Nonetheless, with Real Madrid adding Dean Huijsen and possibly Álvaro Carreras, perhaps Williams becomes the next Spanish talent to find his way to their target list next summer.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Transcript: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Press Conference as New Real Madrid Player

Trent Alexander-Arnold Takes Iconic Real Madrid Players’ Squad Number Along with Name Change

President Florentino Perez Looked on Proudly as Trent Alexander-Arnold Gave Speech in Spanish

Former Liverpool Assistant Details What Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Bring to Real Madrid