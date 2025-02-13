Real Madrid Consider $85 Million Arsenal Star The Jude Bellingham of Defenders
William Saliba has been linked with a Real Madrid move for a while now.
The Frenchman has been sensational for Arsenal in recent seasons and is currently one of the best players in the Premier League. And according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos hold the player in high regard.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that Los Merengues compare Saliba to Jude Bellingham. Bellingham has been a standout performer for the Madrid giants since his 2023 move to the club.
Romano said:
There is no doubt that people internally at Real Madrid see William Saliba as a superstar, a fantastic defender. At Real Madrid, they obviously – I would say this is one of the best defenders in the world – they really appreciate Saliba. It’s also important to say that someone internally at Real Madrid considers Saliba as the Bellingham of the defenders. A top player for the present but also the future. A player who can be perfect to build the future.
Real Madrid are looking to bolster their backline. The team has suffered from an injury crisis on defense with players like Eder Militao and David Alaba spending time on the sidelines.
William Saliba has shown at Arsenal that he is one of the best players in the world in his position, and his contract with Arsenal runs until the end of the 2026-27 season. His estimated market value is just under $85 million.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Osasuna Star Offers Lavish Praise For Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr
Key Manchester City Pair Set To Miss Champions League Game Against Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Earned Staggering Amount To Top Highest-Paid Athletes List
Raphael Varane Reveals 'Mad' Reason Behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Longevity