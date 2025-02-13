Key Manchester City Pair Set To Miss Champions League Game Against Real Madrid
Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League playoff on February 18. The Spanish champions hold a 3-2 advantage heading to the Bernabeu.
Pep Guardiola knows his team has a massive task if they want to book its place in the Round of 16. Further news has made it even more challenging for the Spanish coach.
MORE: Pep Guardiola Claims Real Madrid Played Their Best Game Against Manchester City In 3-2 Win
When asked about Manuel Akanji and Jack Grealish, who both picked up injuries in the first leg against Los Blancos, Guardiola was unsure about the injuries.
However, he expected them to miss at least the next two games, including the Santiago Bernabeu game.
I don't know yet, but if they have gone out for muscular reasons, maybe they will not be there [for the next two games].- Pep Guardiola
Akanji will be a big miss; one of the few experienced defenders Guardiola has available. The versatile defender played right-back in the first leg and did well against Vinicius Jr.
He was replaced at halftime by Rico Lewis, who is less experienced in the big games, and struggled against the Real Madrid forward.
Guardiola will undoubtedly have selection headaches if Akanji and Grealish miss next week's game against Real Madrid. We could get a new update after Friday's press conference ahead of his team's game against Newcastle United.
