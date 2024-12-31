Real Madrid Considering New Multi-Year Contract For 31-Year-Old Defender
Real Madrid usually has a policy regarding contract talks for players over 30. They never offer multi-year contracts or extensions to players with over a year remaining on their contracts.
German international Antonio Rudiger's contract has 18 months remaining, but the Los Blancos hierarchy may break their rules. According to Marca, despite turning 32 in March 2025, they could prepare a new contract until 2027 or 2028.
Real Madrid's change of stance is due to how well Rudiger performed in 2024, helping the club to five trophies, including the Champions League and La Liga titles.
Antonio Rudiger Is A Vital Part Of Real Madrid's Success
Antonio Rudiger completed 45 out of 50 matches in 2024 and missed just two during the 2023-24 season with a muscle injury.
In a time when an injury crisis occurred at the club, along with midfielder Federico Valverde, Rudiger was integral at Madrid. Being fit is one thing, but his performances on the field have been exemplary despite an inconsistent lineup around him in defense.
When young Raul Asencio came in at center-back due to injuries, Rudiger became a mentor throughout the games, which has not gone unnoticed by the club.
If Rudiger does get a multi-year contract, it will be deserved. At 31 years old, he is one of if not the best center-backs in the world.
