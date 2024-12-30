Gary Lineker Believes Trent Alexander-Arnold Would Thrive At Real Madrid
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract expires in six months, which means we still have that amount of time of rumors surrounding his potential move to Real Madrid.
The latest comment on the future of the Liverpool right-back is from Gary Lineker, a former player who spent three seasons at Barcelona in the late 1980s. The host of the UK soccer show Match of the Day spoke on his podcast, The Rest is Football, urging Alexander-Arnold to move to Spain.
"He (Alexander-Arnold) is really close to Jude Bellingham and would fit in there beautifully. He would be a massive success. They wouldn’t focus on his defending critically as we do here – overly in my opinion. It’s a great fit and would be a huge loss for Liverpool."- Gary Lineker on his podcast
Alexander-Arnold is one of three key Liverpool players whose contracts have only six months left. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are the others. The Premier League leaders hope to work out deals for all three players.
Reports Suggest That Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Favouring Madrid Move
Multiple reports in Spain suggest that Real Madrid's signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold is nearly complete. AS Diario reported that he has "one foot" in the door at Los Blancos.
Marca also wrote that the England international had told the Liverpool directors he wanted to move to the current European Champions. However, we will likely not know Alexander-Arnold's stance until after the season.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Carlo Ancelotti Addresses Whether Real Madrid Would Be His Last Club
Real Madrid Interested In Signing Toni Kroos Replacement In Summer Transfer Window
Former Real Madrid Star Gives Important Advice To Young Prodigy Endrick