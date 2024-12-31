Real Madrid Transfer News: Alexander Isak, Nico Paz, Alexis Mac Allister & More - December 31, 2024
It is rumored that Real Madrid will be interested in a Liverpool midfielder in the summer.
Real Madrid is rumored to have nearly completed a deal to bring Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to the club, but could they be raiding the Premier League club further in the summer transfer window?
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
- Real Madrid are one of several clubs tracking Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Swedish international is drawing attention from Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona, and Los Blancos. However, Newcastle are set to ask for a reported $156 million transfer fee. - The Sun (English Newspaper)
- Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has not ruled out bringing back former Real Madrid youth player Nico Paz. Currently playing in Italy with Como, Paz has been performing impressively, and Ancelotti was left impressed. - Get Football News
- Inter Milan has joined Manchester United in monitoring Nico Paz, but Real Madrid has the 50% sell-on clause, which would make it a cheap option. - FC Inter News
- Real Madrid would have to pay over $100 million to acquire another Liverpool star. Los Blancos have been rumored to be interested in Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, but the price tag may be too steep. - Fichajes
