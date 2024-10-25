Talented 18-Year-Old Real Madrid Defender Victor Valdepenas Signs Long-Term Contract Until 2029
Real Madrid may be looking outside the club for some experienced defensive reinforcements, but they have tied one of their young prodigies to a long-term deal. Defender Victor Valdepenas has signed a contract to keep him at the club until 2029.
Real Madrid Continue to Secure Talent From Their Youth Teams
Victor Valdepenas turned 18 this past Sunday, meaning Real Madrid was able to offer the young defender a contract extension, as reported by Marca. The center-back has been playing for former Los Blancos defender Alvaro Arbeloa's Juvenil A team, putting in performances that have caused plenty of positive reviews.
Those performances have been so good that Valdepenas was fast-tracked to Real Madrid Castilla, making his debut against AD Alcorcón in the Primera Federación Grupo II. He featured for Real Madrid C a week before, so his progression has been extraordinary in such a short time.
Valdepenas is a left-footed center-back who has also played as a full-back, so he offers versatility. He arrived at the Real Madrid academy in 2022 from the Leganes youth set-up while also spending time at Rayo Vallecano. His development has been nothing short of outstanding, progressing through the youth set-ups quickly in a short period.
Playing under former Real Madrid and Spanish international Arbeloa in the Real Madrid C team will put him in good stead. Learning the abilities and standards needed to play for Real Madrid's first team. Offering a long-term contract just four days after he turned 18 years old shows the club is expecting big things from the talented defender.
More About Real Madrid
Real Madrid Front Runners for Argentinian Talent Despite Premier League Team's Heavy Interest
When Is The Ballon d'Or 2024? Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr. Leads Nominees