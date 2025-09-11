Real Madrid Eye French Youngster as Possible Rodrygo Replacement (Report)

The saga around Rodrygo has continued, despite the summer transfer window closing on September 1. The Brazilian was linked to moves away from Real Madrid this summer, after seeing limited playing time under Xabi Alonso at the Club World Cup and the new La Liga season. However, despite strong interest from Manchester City, he stayed at the Bernabeu.

Since then, reports have surfaced suggesting he may look for a move in the winter transfer window, if things do not change at Los Blancos. With it being a World Cup year, Rodrygo needs to get gametime to be selected, as competition for places is intense.

If Rodrygo does leave in January or in the summer of 2026, Real Madrid is said to have a target in mind to bolster their forward positions.

Real Madrid Interested in PSG's Bradley Barcola

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola as their top target if Rodrygo does leave in the future. The 24-year-old French star was an important part of the Champions League-winning squad last season, but has seen his role take a small hit with the emergence of Desire Doue and the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia last January.

Barcola has started all four games this season under Luis Enrique, and despite the rotation with the other players, is seen as an essential player for the Spaniard. Still being young, he has plenty more years to give, which would likely mean the French champions would not be interested in selling him.

The 24-year-old's price tag is reportedly around $94 million (€80 million), which is roughly the same as Rodrygo's. They are also the same age, so it does feel like a sideways move for Los Blancos. However, they are not willing to sell the Brazilian; it will all depend on his decision. Ig he wants to leave, they will not stand in his way, but will need a replacement.

There are still over three months until the winter transfer window, so plenty of things can change. Currently, Rodrygo is a Real Madrid player and will look to earn more minutes this season.

