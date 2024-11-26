Real Madrid Heavily Interested In Signing Everton Star [Reports]
According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are heavily interested in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. Los Blancos are currently going through an injury crisis in their defense. Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Lucas Vazquez are sidelined. Raul Asencio has received a promotion from the youth academy while Fede Valverde has played the last game as a full-back.
Reinforcing the defense is one of Los Merengues' main agendas. Names like Aymeric Laporte and Branthwaite have been floating as potential targets. The report from TEAMtalk states that the Toffees would ask for an astronomical amount to let Banthwaite leave. However, a January exit isn't on the cards in any shape or form.
A summer transfer, though, could very well take place. Everton could be under new ownership in the summer and they could look to raise more funds through selling Branthwaite. It could help the Toffees improve their squad in all fronts. The England international has a contract with Everton until the end of the 2026-27 season.
How Real Madrid lined up in defense in their previous game
Real Madrid lined up with a four man defense in their previous game. Fede Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio, and Fran Garcia played from right to left. They managed to keep a clean sheet as Los Blancos beat Leganes 3-0 in a La Liga away clash.
Carlo Ancelotti was forced to experiment due to injury issues. He successfully did so and the team coasted to a comfortable. Next up is a more difficult test as they play Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday, November 27.
Recommended:
Nike Set To Re-Release Iconic Shoe With Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Points Finger At What Caused His Injury Setback
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Names Squad For UEFA Champions League Game