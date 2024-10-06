Dani Carvajal Renews Real Madrid Contract Hours After ACL Injury
Dani Carvajal signed a new contract with Real Madrid to keep him at the club until June 2026 despite suffering a devastating knee injury.
Carvajal's contract with Los Blancos was set to expire in the summer of 2025. Now, the 32-year-old secured his place at Real Madrid for an extra year, the club announced on Oct. 6.
"Real Madrid C. F. announces that, as planned, the club has agreed with Dani Carvajal to extend the player's contract, which will keep him at the club until 30 June 2026," Real Madrid's statement said. "Since 2013 he has been a member of the first team, and in his 12 seasons wearing our shirt, he has become a legend of Real Madrid and of world football."
The news comes less than 24 hours after the Spaniard was stretchered off the pitch in tears against Villarreal. Carvajal immediately went to ground after an awkward challenge with Yéremy Pino that left the Real Madrid man clutching his knee.
The club confirmed Carvajal suffered a "ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg." The right-back will undergo surgery before he faces a long recovery.
"Real Madrid would like to express its support and affection for him and wishes him a speedy recovery so that we can enjoy his football on the pitch again as soon as possible," the club said.
Real Madrid now must continue its La Liga and Champions League title defenses without Carvajal. The club could turn to the market during the winter transfer window to find a true replacement for Euro 2024 winner, but until then, Lucas Vázquez will get the nod on the right flank.