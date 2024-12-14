Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will be looking to make it three wins out of three in all competitions when they travel to Rayo Vallecano this weekend.
Carlo Ancelotti's team travels to Campo de Futbol de Vallecas for their latest La Liga match, fresh off a thrilling 3-2 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League and a 3-0 victory against Girona last weekend.
As it stands, Real Madrid sits two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with a game in hand. If Los Blancos beat Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona taste defeat against Leganes on Sunday, then Ancelotti's side will end the weekend at the top of the league.
Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano is currently 12th in La Liga with 19 points. Last time out, Inigo Perez's team defeated Valencia 1-0. That was Los Franjirrojos' first league win since beating Alaves 1-0 on October 26.
The last time Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano faced each other was back in February. That game saw both teams play out a 1-1 draw, with Joselu finding the net for Los Blancos and Raul de Tomas scoring a penalty for Rayo. Dani Carvajal was also sent off in the final moments of that match.
Here's a look at the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.
Date
Result
February 18, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Madrid
November 5, 2023
Real Madrid 0-0 Rayo Vallecano
May 24, 2023
Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
November 7, 2022
Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid
February 26, 2022
Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman suffered a leg injury against Atalanta on Tuesday. Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy will also miss out due to injuries.
On a positive note, Eduardo Camavinga has been named in the official squad for this game following a recent setback.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Rayo Vallecano: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Bellingham, Camavinga; Diaz, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024.
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in La Liga will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024.
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Kickoff Time
Time: 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST/9 p.m. local time
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in La Liga will kickoff at 3 p.m. EST.
How To Watch & Live Stream Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in La Liga
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
